Report: Rams likely to land 1 notable OC

January 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Sean McVay on the sideline

Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly the favorites to land a fairly prominent offensive coordinator.

Former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is favored to land the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator job, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. LaFleur has options elsewhere and the deal is not finalized, but he does appear to be the frontrunner.

The Rams are in the hunt for a new offensive coordinator after Liam Coen opted to return to the same role at Kentucky. LaFleur was linked to the role very quickly once the Jets fired him at the end of the season.

LaFleur’s tenure with the Jets proved disappointing, particularly in his inability to develop quarterback Zach Wilson. However, he remains well-respected around the league, and the Rams may provide him with a more stable and established offense to work with.

