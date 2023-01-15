Report: Sean McVay has new offensive coordinator in mind for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who is returning to the same role at Kentucky, and they may have a replacement in mind.

A few reporters said on Saturday that Rams head coach Sean McVay is expected to add Mike LaFleur to his coaching staff.

“He’s expected to land on McVay’s staff,” NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo said of LaFleur.

Garafolo added that “there will be many changes,” to the Rams’ staff.

ESPN’s Jourdan Rodrigue also reported that LaFleur was someone to watch for the Rams’ offensive coordinator job.

As Sean McVay gets his stuff and staff together, OC is going to be a priority on the hiring task list. One name to keep an eye on as far as external candidates go is Mike LaFleur. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 14, 2023

LaFleur was fired by the Jets after the regular season. He had been their offensive coordinator for two years.

Mike LaFleur is the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Though Mike and McVay have not been on a coaching staff together, McVay and Matt LaFleur have coached together twice. McVay and Matt LaFleur were on the Washington Redskins’ coaching staff from 2010-2013. Matt LaFleur also served as McVay’s offensive coordinator for the Rams in 2017.

While the Rams have a vacancy for offensive coordinator, there is no guarantee that Mike would be hired into that role if he were to end up on the Rams’ staff.