November 1, 2022

Report: Rams made Panthers a massive offer for Brian Burns

November 1, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Brian Burns without a helmet

Nov 22, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams have proudly shown in recent years that they value proven players way more than draft picks, and it does not sound like they have any immediate plans to change that approach.

Albert Breer of The MMQB said during a Tuesday appearance on ESPN 1000 Chicago’s “Kap and J Hood” show that the Rams offered two first-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for star pass-rusher Brian Burns. The Panthers turned it down.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that the Panthers turned down an offer for Burns that included two first-round picks. That surprised a lot of people, but it would make more sense for them to decline it from the Rams.

The Rams do not have a first-round pick in 2023. They sent that pick to the Detroit Lions as part of their trade package for Matthew Stafford two years ago. If the Panthers were to trade a star player like Burns, they would likely want at least a first-round pick in next year’s draft.

Burns has four sacks through six games this season. The 2019 first-round pick has gotten better every season. He had 7.5 sacks as a rookie and then back-to-back 9-sack seasons heading into this year. The Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on Burns’ rookie contract this past offseason, which will pay him roughly $16 million in 2023. He is making a base salary of $2.3 million this year.

As always, the Rams are looking to gear up for a championship run and are willing to part with high draft picks to do so. GM Les Snead sent a clear message about the team’s mindset with the shirt he wore during L.A.’s Super Bowl parade.

