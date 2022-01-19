 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, January 18, 2022

Ex-Rams QB jabs Kurt Warner over bad playoff pick

January 18, 2022
by Larry Brown

Kurt Warner smiling

There was some former Ram-on-former Ram quarterback crime on Tuesday.

Kurt Warner played quarterback for the St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals during his career, taking both teams to the Super Bowl. He is currently an analyst for NFL Network and picked the Cardinals to beat the Rams in Monday’s NFC Wild Card game.

The Cardinals, of course, came nowhere near close to winning the game, and got run out of the building 34-11 by the Rams.

Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986-1993, jabbed Warner over the Cardinals pick.

Everett later clarified that there were no hard feelings between him and Warner and that it was all in fun.

Warner explained his pick of the Cardinals to another Twitter user. Warner seemed to indicate he was taking Arizona to make for good TV.

Whether or not Warner legitimately thought the Cardinals would win the game, his prediction turned out to be terrible. Arizona could not have looked less competitive than they did. Even more confounding was Kliff Kingsbury’s postgame quote.

Photo: Oct 28, 2018; London, United Kingdom; NFL Network analyst and Arizona Cardinals former quarterback Kurt Warner seen on the sidelines of the NFL International Series game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus