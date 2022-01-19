Ex-Rams QB jabs Kurt Warner over bad playoff pick

There was some former Ram-on-former Ram quarterback crime on Tuesday.

Kurt Warner played quarterback for the St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals during his career, taking both teams to the Super Bowl. He is currently an analyst for NFL Network and picked the Cardinals to beat the Rams in Monday’s NFC Wild Card game.

Kurt Warner picks the Cardinals pic.twitter.com/Yw89x2WreI — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) January 16, 2022

The Cardinals, of course, came nowhere near close to winning the game, and got run out of the building 34-11 by the Rams.

Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986-1993, jabbed Warner over the Cardinals pick.

How’d ya like to be Kurt Warner right now, the only ex Ram QB who picked AZ to win. #SMH — xz – 𝒥𝒾𝓂 𝐸𝓋𝑒𝓇𝑒𝓉𝓉 (@Jim_Everett) January 18, 2022

Everett later clarified that there were no hard feelings between him and Warner and that it was all in fun.

Ramily, as a multi-team career pro myself, I am just word wrestling with my fellow brother on this one. Part of @kurt13warner's job as an analyst is to make selections (a tough call when your career teams play one another) & he does a damn good job.

Once a Ram, Always a Ram!! — xz – 𝒥𝒾𝓂 𝐸𝓋𝑒𝓇𝑒𝓉𝓉 (@Jim_Everett) January 18, 2022

Warner explained his pick of the Cardinals to another Twitter user. Warner seemed to indicate he was taking Arizona to make for good TV.

I have no animosity at all… but do have another team as well! As an analyst, I just do my job and try to make good Tv! Some ppl don’t understand that – especially w/ picks – it’s not always about who I want or I think will win, sometimes I pick based on entertainment! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 18, 2022

Whether or not Warner legitimately thought the Cardinals would win the game, his prediction turned out to be terrible. Arizona could not have looked less competitive than they did. Even more confounding was Kliff Kingsbury’s postgame quote.

Photo: Oct 28, 2018; London, United Kingdom; NFL Network analyst and Arizona Cardinals former quarterback Kurt Warner seen on the sidelines of the NFL International Series game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports