Rams land Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator replacement for Brandon Staley

The Los Angeles Rams have already found a replacement for Brandon Staley at defensive coordinator.

The Rams are hiring Raheem Morris as their next defensive coordinator, Josina Anderson reported on Tuesday.

I'm told Raheem Morris will be the next defensive coordinator for the #Rams, per source. (NFLN 1st linked Morris as a target). — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 19, 2021

Morris, 44, began this season as the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive coordinator. He was elevated to interim head coach after Dan Quinn’s firing and went 4-7. Morris previously served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach from 2009-2011 and went 17-31 over three seasons.

Staley coordinated the No. 1 defense in terms of points allowed and yards this season. He was hired by the Chargers as their head coach, which resulted in the Rams having a vacancy.

