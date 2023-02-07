Rams RB goes viral for huge gambling win in Las Vegas

Ronnie Rivers got to live out every gambler’s dream over the weekend.

The Los Angeles Rams running back Rivers went viral for his enormous gambling win while playing three-card poker in Las Vegas. In a video that he shared to his Instagram page, Rivers revealed that he hit the mega jackpot of over $514,000 off one hand. Take a look at Rivers’ winning moment.

.@RamsNFL RB Ronnie Rivers won half a mill on one hand of 3-card poker 🤯 (🎥: IG/@lilronnie_20) pic.twitter.com/7A9XeklxGU — FanDuel Casino (@FanDuelCasino) February 7, 2023

The above video shows that Rivers pulled a royal flush, the holy grail of poker. Even more remarkable is that Rivers’ jackpot win was nearly as much as his entire salary for the Rams last season ($705,000). Rivers, who was in Vegas to celebrate his birthday as well as his mother’s birthday, told Elaine Emerson of FOX5 in Vegas that he plans to use his winnings to buy a house.

After playing in college at Fresno State, Rivers went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the Rams last September. Though he was used sparingly (nine total rushes for 21 yards plus a handful of special teams snaps), Rivers has now made a name for himself as the biggest poker champion since this fellow football player.