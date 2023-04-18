Report: Rams agree to trade Allen Robinson to AFC team

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson appears to be on the move.

The Rams are working to finalize a trade to send Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Tuesday. A deal is expected to be completed as long as the Steelers are satisfied with Robinson’s physical.

Robinson was granted permission to seek a trade last month. He is owed $15 million guaranteed in 2023, and the Rams have already paid him $5 million of that. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Pittsburgh will pay a portion of the remaining $10 million.

Robinson, 29, signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams last offseason. He was one of the top free agents available at the time, and many thought he would thrive in L.A.’s offense after making the most of tough situations with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears over the first eight years of his career.

It did not pan out that way. Robinson had just 33 catches for 339 yards and 3 touchdowns in 10 games last season. Rams coach Sean McVay hinted late in the year at a reason Robinson may have struggled to produce.

The Steelers have two solid starting wide receivers in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, who could be poised for a breakout in his second NFL season. If Robinson can regain something close to the Pro Bowl form he showed earlier in his career, he could be a solid pickup for Pittsburgh.