Randall Cobb shares why he took pay cut

Randall Cobb took a pay cut last month to remain with the Green Bay Packers, and he recently shared his reason for doing so.

Cobb signed a 3-year, $27 million deal with the Houston Texans in March 2020. He was entering the final season of his deal, and the Packers could have cut him without much of a hit to their salary cap. But Cobb instead decided to take a $5.375 million pay cut for 2022.

Cobb said Wednesday that he thought it was in the best interest of his family to stay in Green Bay because they have moved around so much.

Randall Cobb said he took a hefty pay cut to stay in Green Bay because he wants stability for his kids after moving so often the last couple years. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 20, 2022

That makes sense.

Cobb began his career with the Packers and played with them from 2011-2018. But that’s when he started to move around. He played for the Cowboys in 2019; the Houston Texans in 2020; and he was back in Green Bay last season.

For someone with a few young children — not to mention $66 million in career earnings — having stability and familiarity is sometimes worth more than trying to make a few extra bucks on the open market.

Cobb had 28 catches for 375 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Packers last season, teaming up with his buddy, Aaron Rodgers.