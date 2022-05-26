Randall Cobb has high praise for Packers rookie

The Green Bay Packers needed help at the wide receiver position after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason. One rookie wide receiver drafted to help replace Adams is already making a good impression.

Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb told Packers digital reporter Wes Hodkiewicz Wednesday that Christian Watson has the skill set to become a special player.

“He has the total package,” Cobb said. “Just being around him for the past week and seeing some of the things he can do, he has all the tools. He’s very gifted.”

Cobb said he drove down to practice with Watson on Tuesday and reminded him: "Just enjoy the process and have fun with it, don’t get so caught up in your head and press and think that it’s going to happen overnight. Because it never does." — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) May 25, 2022

Cobb also gave some advice to the 23-year-old Watson.

“Just enjoy the process and have fun with it,” Cobb said. “Don’t get so caught up in your head and press and think that it’s going to happen overnight. Because it never does.”

Watson, the No. 34 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, shouldn’t be expected to fill the void left by Adams right away. After all, Adams ranked second in the NFL in receptions (123) last season, third in receiving yards (1,553) and fifth in touchdowns (11). But Watson certainly has the size and raw ability to get to that level one day, especially with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

In 52 games at North Dakota State, Watson had 105 receptions for 2,140 yards and 14 touchdowns. In 2021, the talented receiver had a career-high 43 receptions for 801 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.