Randall Cunningham joining Raiders as team chaplain

Former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham is back in the league in a new role.

The longtime NFL star has been hired as the new team chaplain for the Las Vegas Raiders. That reunites him with Vegas coach Jon Gruden, who served as Cunningham’s offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Raiders have hired legendary NFL QB Randall Cunningham as their team chaplain, he tells @PGutierrezESPN. Jon Gruden spent time as Cunningham’s offensive coordinator during his Eagles days. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 10, 2020

The move may seem strange, but it does fit. Cunningham became an ordained minister after he retired from the NFL. He also went to UNLV and lives in Las Vegas.

There are big changes for the Raiders in 2020 as they move to their new home. Having Cunningham working in this role, given his NFL experience, should only help with that transition.