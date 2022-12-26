Randy Gregory seen throwing punch at Rams player after game

The Los Angeles Rams manhandled the Denver Broncos, 51-14, on Christmas Day and the drubbing didn’t sit well with linebacker Randy Gregory.

After time had expired, Gregory and Rams guard Oday Aboushi got into a verbal altercation during the customary postgame handshakes. It didn’t take long for that to completely spiral out of control with Gregory taking a swing at Aboushi, who immediately retaliated.

The physical exchange also interrupted CBS Sports’ postgame interview with Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield's postgame interview gets interrupted by a casual little dustup. pic.twitter.com/BRcUiamVsb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 26, 2022

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner quickly stepped in to break things up and promptly led Aboushi back to the showers. And while things did not escalate further, the NFL will almost certainly hand down a pair of fines and a possible suspension.

Gregory is no stranger to NFL discipline, having been suspended three times throughout his career for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and missing scheduled drug tests.

After seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos this offseason.