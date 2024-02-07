Randy Moss had perfect reaction to radio show booking his ‘white’ namesake

One popular WFAN radio show just got mossed.

WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” show hosted by former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason and radio personality Gregg Giannotti is currently in Las Vegas, Nev. for Super Bowl week.

The hosts thought they were getting All-Pro wide receiver Randy Moss as a guest later this week. But it turns out, they booked the wrong one. The show’s producer Al Dukes had actually scheduled an interview with another Randy Moss, the one who serves as a horse racing analyst for NBC Sports.

The group had realized the mistake when Giannotti asked Dukes about what Moss wanted to promote on the show. Dukes responded that it had “something to do with horse racing.”

“I think we’re getting Randy Moss, and we’re getting the white Randy Moss,” said Giannotti upon making the discovery.

“You booked the wrong one, you idiot!” Esiason shouted at Dukes. “I was thinking like, ‘There’s no way Randy Moss was coming here.'”

In all fairness to Dukes, Moss the announcer also used to work for NFL Network as a reporter. But it’s still quite a humorous mishap from the veteran producer.

Moss the NFL legend seemed to find the entire ordeal quite amusing. The former Minnesota Vikings star reposted the clip of the show on X with his signature catchphrase as the caption.

“Some1 GOT MOSSED,” Moss wrote along with three laughing emojis.

Perhaps the “right” Moss might actually show up after getting in on the joke.