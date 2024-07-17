Randy Moss is not excited about his newest honor

Randy Moss will be a part of the next class inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, but the former wide receiver does not appear too excited about it.

Moss on Wednesday was asked by Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams” show about his upcoming honor, and he did not pull punches. Moss suggested he was a bit confused about what had taken so long, considering his college career ended over 25 years ago, especially since he has already been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

NFL HOF'er @RandyMoss candid response to finally being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this December… 👀🔊 "When you do it backwards… am I supposed to be excited?" @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/d0e9kwnYc7 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 15, 2024

“I don’t know anything either about (the College Football Hall of Fame),” Moss confessed. “I think, when you do it backwards, am I supposed to be excited? I’m very appreciative, and it goes back to the body of work.”

Moss may be brutally honest here, but he is not the only one. The Atlanta-based museum maintains a strict set of criteria for induction consideration, including at least one first-team All-American nod. Players cannot be inducted until ten years have passed since their last collegiate game, and must have ended their professional career before induction can be considered, which is an odd caveat that does not seem particularly relevant to the organization’s mission.

Moss played one dominant season at Marshall in 1997, in which he caught 90 passes for 1,647 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Moss can certainly be moved by tributes and honors. This simply does not seem to be one of them. Regardless, he will be inducted in December alongside the likes of Larry Fitzgerald and Julius Peppers.