Randy Moss disrespects Jerry Rice with ranking of best receivers ever

Randy Moss owes Jerry Rice a big fat apology.

Moss was a guest on Terrell Owens’ “Getcha Popcorn Ready Podcast with Terrell Owens and Matthew Hatchette” podcast. The episode was published in two parts.

Moss was asked to give his rankings of the best wide receivers of all time.

“I’ll put myself first, I’ll put T.O. second. Jerry’s probably third or fourth. I’m talking about dominating the game and changing the game of football. I don’t live on statistics because if you live on statistics and live on championships that’s all political. You’ve seen guys released or cut from a team just by a couple words in the media. You’ve seen guys not given contracts just because of the color of their skin. You’ve got to throw politics out of the game of football, and look at the impact of what each individual was able to make in the game of football,” Moss said.

Now that’s a load of rubbish. Absolute rubbish.

I love what Moss did on the field. He was great. I even wrote that Moss got off to a better start to his career Rice. But Moss didn’t do enough after that, while Rice continued to be great for several more years. T.O. was great on the field too, even if he was a terrible locker room presence. But if anybody alive actually thinks either of those guys rank ahead of Rice, they’re crazy.

Rice led the NFL in receptions twice (Moss never did). Rice led the NFL in receiving yards six times (Moss never did). Rice led the league in receiving touchdowns six times (Moss did five times).

Rice has 50 percent more career receiving yards and receptions and a third more touchdowns than Moss. Rice is the best ever. Period. Joe Montana was right when he said this about the two receivers.

But if you’re wondering why Moss may have ranked things this way, it could be because of some negative history between the men.