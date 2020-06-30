Randy Moss: Patriots offense will be ‘a lot more fun’ with Cam Newton

The New England Patriots are going to have a much different look on offense this season if Cam Newton wins the Week 1 starting job, and Randy Moss thinks that could be a good thing for fans.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!” Tuesday morning, Moss said he believes New England’s offense will be more fun to watch with Newton under center than it was with Tom Brady. The Hall of Famer was sure to note that he was “not discrediting anything Tom accomplished,” but he feels Newton’s style of play has the potential to lead to a more entertaining product.

“I just think what we have seen coming out of New England for the past let’s say 20 years, there is going to be a change in New England,” Moss said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “But, I think we are going to see them have a lot more fun out there and Cam Newton is going to give them that opportunity for the fans, not just the New England Patriots fans, but the football fans around the world to really see how fun this offense can really be.”

Moss was part of one of the most prolific offenses in NFL history with the Patriots in 2007. That offense was anything but boring, but those who have watched Brady and New England over the years understand his point. The Patriots’ offense has been built on short passes and slowly picking defenses apart. It has been extremely effective, but fans might get a lot more enjoyment out of watching guys like Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

Of course, a lot will depend upon Newton’s health. If his surgically-repaired foot is fully healed, Patriots fans are going to see a different type of excitement than what they grew used to with Brady.