Randy Moss’ son Thaddeus gets big news from Bengals

Thaddeus Moss got some huge news on Saturday.

The Cincinnati Bengals elevated Moss to their active roster for Week 12. That means Moss will have the chance to make his NFL debut in the Bengals’ home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Moss, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, was a tight end on LSU’s national championship team in 2019 that went 15-0. He had 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdown catches. Moss signed on with Washington after going undrafted in 2020. He was waived by the team in August and claimed by the Bengals.

Moss had eight catches for 64 yards over three preseason games.

The expectation is that Moss will mostly have a special teams role.

The Bengals have elevated TE Thad Moss to the active roster for tomorrow’s game. It’ll likely be a mostly special teams role, but Moss gets an opportunity. TE Mitchell Wilcox only had a few practices after coming back from the COVID list. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 27, 2021

Cincinnati has CJ Uzomah and Drew Sample at tight end and will be adding Moss to the mix.

Photo: Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports