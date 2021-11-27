 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 27, 2021

Randy Moss’ son Thaddeus gets big news from Bengals

November 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Thaddeus Moss holds the ball

Thaddeus Moss got some huge news on Saturday.

The Cincinnati Bengals elevated Moss to their active roster for Week 12. That means Moss will have the chance to make his NFL debut in the Bengals’ home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Moss, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, was a tight end on LSU’s national championship team in 2019 that went 15-0. He had 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdown catches. Moss signed on with Washington after going undrafted in 2020. He was waived by the team in August and claimed by the Bengals.

Moss had eight catches for 64 yards over three preseason games.

The expectation is that Moss will mostly have a special teams role.

Cincinnati has CJ Uzomah and Drew Sample at tight end and will be adding Moss to the mix.

Photo: Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus