Randy Moss’ son Thaddeus waived by Washington with injury designation

Randy Moss’ son Thaddeus was waived by the Washington Football Team on Friday with an injury designation.

Moss, who played college ball at LSU, signed with Washington in April after going undrafted. He suffered a Jones fracture that was discovered during the predraft process that led teams to pass on him.

According to Washington reporter JP Finlay of NBC Sports, Washington has liked what it has seen from Marcus Baugh at tight end. Logan Thomas looks like he may be the starter for now, and Baugh seems to be in line for the backup position. Baugh’s emergence apparently made Washington feel comfortable allowing Moss to be placed on waivers.

If Moss goes unclaimed, he will land on Washington’s injured reserve list.

Moss had 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns while helping LSU win the championship last season. He began his college career at NC State before transferring.