Ravens 1st-round pick to miss game after being in car accident

Baltimore Ravens rookie Nate Wiggins will miss the team’s Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after being in a car accident.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh disclosed the news to the media Friday. The coach said that although Wiggins is fine, he won’t be ready to play on Sunday.

“Nate was in a car accident a couple days ago. They were kind of working through it. Looks like he’s not going to be able to make it to the game,” Harbaugh said.

“He’s fine. He’s healthy, he’s fine. He’s just not going to be able to play.”

Wiggins was the No. 30 overall pick by Baltimore out of Clemson. The 6-foot-1 cornerback had two tackles in his NFL debut.