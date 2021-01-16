Report: Ravens likely to explore contract extension for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to lock their star quarterback down long-term once their season concludes.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Ravens plan to explore a contract extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Rapoport makes clear that any deal with Jackson would be a “big-time” extension, and would likely be explored in late spring or summer.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Ravens are expected to explore a contract extension for QB Lamar Jackson this offseason, as the team is always open to early deals that make sense for both sides… Meanwhile… #Rams DT Aaron Donald (torn rib cartilage) will play, is crazy. pic.twitter.com/d8gjRhg4T4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2021

The Ravens have Jackson through 2022, which would represent his fifth-year option season, but they won’t want to put off contract extension talks too much longer. Jackson promises to be very expensive to retain, but the Ravens know that, and it sounds like they’re prepared to at least talk about the big money the 24-year-old is certain to command.

With the 2018 draft class of quarterbacks moving toward their final guaranteed year, Jackson is unlikely to be the only member of that group to possibly get a big payday during the offseason.