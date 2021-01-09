Bills plan to give Josh Allen huge contract extension

Josh Allen has had a breakout season for the Buffalo Bills, and it certainly appears as though he’s going to be rewarded for it.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bills are expected to approach Allen to discuss a “massive” contract extension for their quarterback. Rapoport reports that the Bills could even make Allen the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

Allen has two years remaining on his rookie deal when factoring in his fifth-year option.

There’s no doubt that Allen will have earned a huge deal if and when he gets it. The third-year quarterback has exploded into the elite tier in 2020, throwing for 37 touchdowns and 4,544 yards. The Bills went 13-3 under his leadership and won their first AFC East championship since 1995.

We’ve seen what the going rate is for top-tier quarterbacks. Allen might not get that, but he’ll be very well taken care of.