Ravens could elevate 2-time Pro Bowler after JK Dobbins injury

The Baltimore Ravens were dealt a major injury blow on Sunday when JK Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles, but the unfortunate situation could give a two-time Pro Bowl running back another chance to contribute.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked on Monday if the team will bring in another veteran running back now that Dobbins is out for the season. He said the Ravens are planning to elevate Melvin Gordon from their practice squad instead.

“I like the guys we’ve got. Melvin is here for a reason,” Harbaugh said. “We certainly didn’t expect it to be this quick, but that’s why he’s here. That’s why he wanted to stay here I think. He likes it here. He likes the offense and he likes the environment. He’s a heck of a talented guy.”

The Ravens also have Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, so Gordon would likely be third on the depth chart even if they sign him to the 53-man roster.

Gordon, 30, had just 318 yards in 10 games with the Denver Broncos last year before being cut in November. He was productive for two seasons in Denver prior to that, rushing for more than 900 yards and averaging 4.5 yards per carry in both 2020 and 2021.

After the Broncos parted ways with him, Gordon signed with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. He wound up getting a Super Bowl ring even though he never played a down for the Chiefs.

Gordon made the Pro Bowl with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016 and 2018. While his burst has fallen off significantly since then, he should be a decent depth piece in Baltimore.