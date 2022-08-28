 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 28, 2022

Ravens provide funny update on injured mascot

August 28, 2022
by Grey Papke

Ravens mascot on a cart

The Baltimore Ravens did everyone the service of providing an update on their injured mascot on Sunday.

Poe, the Ravens’ mascot, took part in a halftime game against a youth football team during Saturday’s preseason game. That was all well and good until the mascot actually got hurt on a sack and had to be carted off the field.

On Sunday, the Ravens reassured everyone by reporting that Poe is doing fine despite taking “some damage to his drumstick.” The team even included a pretty hilarious picture of the mascot resting with a massive icepack on his left knee.

Based on reports from Saturday, the injury was apparently quite serious. Kudos to the team and especially to the person in the costume for having some fun with it.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus