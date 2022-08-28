Ravens provide funny update on injured mascot

The Baltimore Ravens did everyone the service of providing an update on their injured mascot on Sunday.

Poe, the Ravens’ mascot, took part in a halftime game against a youth football team during Saturday’s preseason game. That was all well and good until the mascot actually got hurt on a sack and had to be carted off the field.

On Sunday, the Ravens reassured everyone by reporting that Poe is doing fine despite taking “some damage to his drumstick.” The team even included a pretty hilarious picture of the mascot resting with a massive icepack on his left knee.

Thanks for all your concerned tweets 💜 Poe took some damage to his drumstick and ruffled some feathers last night during his Mascot Classic. We’ll continue to share updates on Poe’s status, but he’s resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results. pic.twitter.com/WFAHn3n4W2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 28, 2022

Based on reports from Saturday, the injury was apparently quite serious. Kudos to the team and especially to the person in the costume for having some fun with it.