Video: Ravens’ mascot suffers knee injury during halftime show
The Baltimore Ravens’ mascot had to be carted off the field after getting hurt during a halftime show on Saturday. Seriously.
The Ravens’ mascot, Poe, was one of several mascots who played on a mascots team against a youth football team during halftime of Baltimore’s preseason game against Washington at M&T Bank Stadium. The mascot was playing quarterback for the mascots team and suffered a knee injury while being sacked.
here's the full sequence of Ravens mascot Poe getting hurt 😭 pic.twitter.com/t03Qki0BxO
— alex (@highlghtheaven) August 28, 2022
Here is a closer look at the play:
ICYMI: The moment the Ravens mascot was tackled by a youth football player during halftime and needed to be carted off the field😐 #preseason pic.twitter.com/l5DPVm8IBi
— Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) August 28, 2022
Poe was later taken away on a cart.
They are currently carting off the Ravens mascot! pic.twitter.com/8THbKQsuqS
— Olivia Garvey (@Olivia7News) August 28, 2022
Unfortunately, the person serving as the mascot was feared to have suffered a torn ACL.
#Ravens mascot Poe fears a torn ACL after tackle in half time exhibition against AAU youth team from Baltimore. Sounds like a joke, unfortunately it’s not. Poe carted off, wishing a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/AUTyBo4EFP
— Pete Gilbert (@WBALPete) August 28, 2022