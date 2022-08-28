Video: Ravens’ mascot suffers knee injury during halftime show

The Baltimore Ravens’ mascot had to be carted off the field after getting hurt during a halftime show on Saturday. Seriously.

The Ravens’ mascot, Poe, was one of several mascots who played on a mascots team against a youth football team during halftime of Baltimore’s preseason game against Washington at M&T Bank Stadium. The mascot was playing quarterback for the mascots team and suffered a knee injury while being sacked.

here's the full sequence of Ravens mascot Poe getting hurt 😭 pic.twitter.com/t03Qki0BxO — alex (@highlghtheaven) August 28, 2022

Here is a closer look at the play:

ICYMI: The moment the Ravens mascot was tackled by a youth football player during halftime and needed to be carted off the field😐 #preseason pic.twitter.com/l5DPVm8IBi — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) August 28, 2022

Poe was later taken away on a cart.

They are currently carting off the Ravens mascot! pic.twitter.com/8THbKQsuqS — Olivia Garvey (@Olivia7News) August 28, 2022

Unfortunately, the person serving as the mascot was feared to have suffered a torn ACL.