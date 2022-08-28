 Skip to main content
Video: Ravens’ mascot suffers knee injury during halftime show

August 27, 2022
by Larry Brown

Ravens mascot on a cart

The Baltimore Ravens’ mascot had to be carted off the field after getting hurt during a halftime show on Saturday. Seriously.

The Ravens’ mascot, Poe, was one of several mascots who played on a mascots team against a youth football team during halftime of Baltimore’s preseason game against Washington at M&T Bank Stadium. The mascot was playing quarterback for the mascots team and suffered a knee injury while being sacked.

Here is a closer look at the play:

Poe was later taken away on a cart.

Unfortunately, the person serving as the mascot was feared to have suffered a torn ACL.

