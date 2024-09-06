Ravens lose opener to Chiefs by an Isaiah Likely toe

The Baltimore Ravens very nearly pulled off a comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night to open up the NFL season, but they came up short by an Isaiah Likely toe.

The Ravens got the ball back with 1:50 left at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. down 27-20 to the Chiefs. They drove down to the 10-yard line and had 1st-and-goal with 18 seconds left and one timeout. Lamar Jackson threw incompletions on the team’s first two plays from the 10. Then with five seconds left, Jackson scrambled and threw to an open Likely in the back of the end zone.

Likely made the catch for what appeared to be a touchdown that had Baltimore in position to win the game. However, the officials reviewed the play and reversed the touchdown call after realizing Likely was out of bounds.

It was clear upon review that Likely’s toe was out of bounds.

The Ravens were THIS CLOSE to scoring the game-tying touchdown 👀#Kickoff2024 pic.twitter.com/08KjTVFHQZ — NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2024

That’s how close the Ravens were to having a shot to win the game. John Harbaugh had indicated his plans to attempt a 2-point conversion to win the game. So much for that.

KC has now begun their quest for a third straight Super Bowl title with a victory. For Baltimore, losing in that fashion was heartbreaking.