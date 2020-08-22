 Skip to main content
Report: Ravens’ leading players want Earl Thomas gone

August 22, 2020
by Grey Papke

Earl Thomas

A practice spat on Friday could reportedly be the beginning of the end of Earl Thomas’ time with the Baltimore Ravens.

According to multiple reports, the veteran safety was sent home from Friday’s practice after an on-field confrontation with teammate Chuck Clark. Both Thomas and Clark had to be restrained, and according to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, Thomas balled his fists at one point.

Thomas did not practice on Saturday either. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the team’s player leadership council has made clear that they would like to see Thomas gone.

This suggests that Thomas’ conduct may not be new. He also confronted a teammate after a game last year.

Thomas appeared in 15 games for Baltimore last season, with 49 total tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. Headlines about his conduct aren’t what the Ravens will want this early in camp. That’s especially true when they’re pursuing a Super Bowl in 2020.

