Ravens’ pregame post about Mark Andrews completely backfired

The Baltimore Ravens shared a post on social media Sunday about Mark Andrews that could not have possibly aged worse.

The Ravens shared a video of Andrews jogging on the field at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., prior to his team’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Andrews was wearing shorts and a sleeveless shirt despite the temperatures being around 20 degrees or lower.

“A little snow doesn’t bother [Mark Andrews],” the team’s post said.

The team was trying to boast about Andrews’ toughness in the cold weather. But it turns out Andrews was a completely different player in the cold.

Andrews lost a fumble in the fourth quarter and then dropped a pass on a 2-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game. It sure seemed like the ball was a little slippery and bothered Andrews in the snow.