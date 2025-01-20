Mark Andrews gets meme treatment after brutal drop to end Ravens-Bills

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews’ costly late drop Sunday in his team’s Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills will live in infamy for a long time.

The Ravens trailed the Bills 27-19 with under two minutes left at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with wide receiver Isaiah Likely for a critical 24-yard touchdown to close the gap.

With Baltimore needing a two-point conversion to tie the game, Jackson tried to hit a wide-open Andrews. But despite there being no Bills defenders to contest the catch, Andrews dropped the ball.

The two-point conversion is no good 😳 📺: #BALvsBUF on CBS

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/s1DAo0tdm1 — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2025

Fans on X showed Andrews little mercy.

MARK ANDREWS WITH THE GAME ON THE LINE pic.twitter.com/9GK0WyUYd4 — Unbiased Red Sox Fan (@unbiasedsoxfan) January 20, 2025

Mark Andrews in the biggest moment of his career pic.twitter.com/FHYSitR4vm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 20, 2025

Mark Andrews with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/guxnymM4Yw — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) January 20, 2025

The failed two-point conversion was arguably just Andrews’ second-biggest miscue of the night. He had also given up a back-breaking fumble in the Ravens’ preceding drive.

Last year it was the Zay Flowers fumble This year it’s the Mark Andrews fumble Ravens always beat themselves. I’m sick pic.twitter.com/PzWt1Hj8Fq — Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) January 20, 2025

Many joked that Andrews may be jobless soon enough after his pair of crucial mistakes.

Mark Andrews showing up tomorrow like pic.twitter.com/1bAMlKiOZh — PePe (@CLEMSONPEPE) January 20, 2025

Andrews had five catches for 61 yards in the 27-25 Ravens loss. But his errors on Sunday far outweighed the production he gave Baltimore.

It’s the second year in a row that a top Ravens target has fumbled on the playoff stage, both literally and figuratively.