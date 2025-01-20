 Skip to main content
Mark Andrews gets meme treatment after brutal drop to end Ravens-Bills

January 19, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Mark Andrews drops the Ravens' two-point conversion attempt

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews’ costly late drop Sunday in his team’s Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills will live in infamy for a long time.

The Ravens trailed the Bills 27-19 with under two minutes left at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with wide receiver Isaiah Likely for a critical 24-yard touchdown to close the gap.

With Baltimore needing a two-point conversion to tie the game, Jackson tried to hit a wide-open Andrews. But despite there being no Bills defenders to contest the catch, Andrews dropped the ball.

Fans on X showed Andrews little mercy.

The failed two-point conversion was arguably just Andrews’ second-biggest miscue of the night. He had also given up a back-breaking fumble in the Ravens’ preceding drive.

Many joked that Andrews may be jobless soon enough after his pair of crucial mistakes.

Andrews had five catches for 61 yards in the 27-25 Ravens loss. But his errors on Sunday far outweighed the production he gave Baltimore.

It’s the second year in a row that a top Ravens target has fumbled on the playoff stage, both literally and figuratively.