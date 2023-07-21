Ravens sign 2-time Pro Bowl running back

The Baltimore Ravens have added some depth at the running back position.

The Ravens on Friday signed Melvin Gordon to a 1-year contract that could be worth as much as $3.1 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gordon, 30, had just 318 yards in 10 games with the Denver Broncos last year before being cut in November. He was very productive for two seasons in Denver prior to that, rushing for more than 900 yards and averaging 4.5 yards per carry in both 2020 and 2021.

After the Broncos parted ways with him, Gordon signed with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. He wound up getting a Super Bowl ring even though he never played a down for the Chiefs.

Gordon, who made the Pro Bowl with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016 and 2018, has been very outspoken this offseason about the state of the running back market. He seemed skeptical a few weeks ago that a team would give him a shot, but the Ravens obviously feel he has something left to offer.