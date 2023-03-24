Ravens agree to deal with ex-Patriots WR

The Baltimore Ravens are not certain who their quarterback will be come Week 1 next season, but they have added another veteran receiving option in the meantime.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor has agreed to a contract with the Ravens, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score. The deal is worth up to $6.25 million for one season.

Sources: 1-year deal worth up to $6.25M for Nelson Agholor and the #Ravens. He also reunites with Tee Martin (WR coach at USC) and Greg Lewis (WR coach in Philly). Agholor’s amassed 31 TDs throughout eight seasons with the #Eagles, #Raiders and #Patriots. https://t.co/OGFathx7SM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 24, 2023

The Patriots had high hopes for Agholor when they signed him to a two-year, $26 million deal prior to the 2021 season, but he never became a reliable threat for them. Agholor had just 31 catches for 362 yards and two touchdowns last season. He caught 37 passes the year before.

Agholor, 29, should have an opportunity to serve as a deep threat for a Baltimore team that always seems to have significant injuries at the receiver position.