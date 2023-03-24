 Skip to main content
Ravens agree to deal with ex-Patriots WR

March 24, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
John Harbaugh looking on

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are not certain who their quarterback will be come Week 1 next season, but they have added another veteran receiving option in the meantime.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor has agreed to a contract with the Ravens, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score. The deal is worth up to $6.25 million for one season.

The Patriots had high hopes for Agholor when they signed him to a two-year, $26 million deal prior to the 2021 season, but he never became a reliable threat for them. Agholor had just 31 catches for 362 yards and two touchdowns last season. He caught 37 passes the year before.

Agholor, 29, should have an opportunity to serve as a deep threat for a Baltimore team that always seems to have significant injuries at the receiver position.

