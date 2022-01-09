Ravens troll Ben Roethlisberger with hilarious video ‘tribute’

Ben Roethlisberger played what is likely to be the final regular season game of his career Sunday. He did it in Baltimore against his longtime rivals, and they did not disappoint in paying tribute to him.

The Ravens saluted Roethlisberger with a video montage during Sunday’s game, but not the usual sort. Instead, the team played numerous video highlights of Roethlisberger being sacked by the Ravens throughout his career.

#Ravens version of “Renegade” in 4th quarter features montage of sacks of Ben Roethlisberger. pic.twitter.com/9wrvaJnOBj — Andrew Stockey (@astockeyWTAE) January 9, 2022

That is how you do a rivalry. Honestly, Roethlisberger would probably appreciate the gesture and expect nothing different. He did envision one scenario in which Ravens fans might cheer him, though it was not this one.

It’s worth noting that Roethlisberger has a solid 16-10 career record against the Ravens. They probably won’t be sad to see him go.

Photo: Dec 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports