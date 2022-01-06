Ben Roethlisberger has funny quote about reception in Baltimore

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play his final regular season game against a longtime rival in Week 18. He has no illusions about the response he will get, either.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers will travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in the regular season finale. The Ravens and Steelers, of course, are division rivals, and Roethlisberger has faced them in a number of high-stakes games over the years.

After the remarkable reception the Steelers quarterback got in his final regular season game in Pittsburgh, he’s certainly under no allusion that he’ll receive anything similar in Baltimore. That is, at least, unless the Ravens are feeling charitable.

“Not unless [Terrell] Suggs wants to go with me,” Roethlisberger laughed when asked if he expected a similar reception from the crowd, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

It’s worth noting that Suggs will be in attendance for Sunday’s game, which is no coincidence.

Roethlisberger is realistic, if nothing else. He will not care about the reception he gets. He will just want to emulate Pittsburgh’s win over Baltimore in 2020 if at all possible.

Dec 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports