Infamous figure attends Baltimore Ravens practice

An infamous figure attended Baltimore Ravens practice on Thursday.

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec reported that Ray Rice was in attendance for the team’s practice on Thursday.

Ray Rice is at the Ravens practice. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 10, 2023

According to Zrebiec, Rice brought the youth football team he coaches to watch the practice. He is not a new figure around the Ravens, as he has spoken to the team’s rookies in the past.

Rice, of course, is notorious for what happened during the 2014 offseason.

Rice had been suspended two games by the NFL for a domestic violence incident with his then-girlfriend. However, he received a second punishment from the NFL after a video of Rice punching his wife inside an elevator in Atlantic City and dragging her body out of the elevator was leaked. Rice was suspended indefinitely after that. His NFL career effectively ended as he became a player no team wanted to touch.

Now 36, the former 3-time Pro Bowl running back has used his experience as a teaching moment for young players. Rice had just under $30 million in career earnings.