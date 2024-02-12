Ray-Ray McCloud calls out fan for comment about key Super Bowl play

Ray-Ray McCloud was involved in one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LVIII, but he wants to make sure nobody unfairly pins the outcome on him.

McCloud, the San Francisco 49ers’ punt returner, was the focus of some discussion on the fluke play in the third quarter involving a Kansas City Chiefs punt inadvertently hitting the leg of a 49ers special teams player. The fluke fumble was recovered by the Chiefs, as McCloud tried and failed to pick up the loose ball.

One fan suggested that the outcome of the entire game would have been different if not for the play. However, the fan referred to the mistake as a “muffed” punt, which did not sit well with McCloud.

If you don’t know football don’t speak about the play! Cuz that’s not a muff goofy boy! https://t.co/Dg7VGrCIay — RayRay McCloud III (@RMIII_34) February 12, 2024

“If you don’t know football don’t speak about the play! Cuz that’s not a muff goofy boy!” McCloud wrote.

McCloud is wrong: by definition, this was a muffed punt, but not by him. When the ball touched Darrell Luter Jr.’s foot, it was a muff and a live ball. McCloud was initially blamed for trying to field it, but after replays showed the ball hitting Luter, he was praised for his heads-up attempt to retain possession. One could argue McCloud should have fallen on the ball instead of trying to pick it up, though.

Ultimately, McCloud was not at fault here, and he seems determined to make sure everyone knows it. To some, it might seem that he is throwing Luter under the bus on what was fundamentally a freak play.

There are plenty of recriminations underway for the 49ers’ failure to win the game. McCloud certainly does not want to be blamed for something that was not really his fault.