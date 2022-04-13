Reason Tom Brady left Patriots out of farewell announcement revealed

Tom Brady infuriated New England Patriots fans when he did not mention a single world about the franchise in his retirement announcement back in February. A lot has changed since then, and we may have a better idea of why Brady snubbed his former team.

There have been numerous reports that the Miami Dolphins had a plan in the works for Brady to become a minority owner and player for them. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe confirmed last week that Brady only decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Brian Flores sued the Dolphins and the plan fell through. That also may help explain why Brady left the Patriots out of his lengthy farewell message.

Volin discussed his report during an appearance on the “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” this week. He said the reason Brady didn’t say goodbye or thank you to the Patriots is that he intended to see them twice a year as a member of the Dolphins.

"Holy shit. That is crazy." — Dan after @BenVolin revealed that Tom Brady didn't thank the Patriots in his goodbye letter because he planned to play them twice a year — as a member of the Miami Dolphins. #whatcouldhavebeen 🎙https://t.co/4abF8uB3KF pic.twitter.com/be49HnCwQm — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 12, 2022

Brady clearly wanted his announcement to sound like a retirement from football. But if he was setting the stage to join one of New England’s AFC East rivals, it makes sense that he left the Patriots out. Owner Robert Kraft certainly was not aware of these Brady-Dolphins plans, as evidenced by the way he reacted to Brady snubbing his team.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports