Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Redskins, Panthers have talked Cam Newton trade

March 17, 2020
by Larry Brown

Cam Newton tie

Cam Newton has been supplanted in Carolina and now needs a new team. The Washington Redskins seem like a natural fit for him, and it sounds like the two sides have talked about a trade.

Josina Anderson reported on ESPN Tuesday that the two teams have talked a Newton trade, but it appears Washington is not being aggressive yet.

Washington is where Newton’s former head coach Ron Rivera went. The Panthers have brought in Thomas Davis, a former Rivera player in Carolina. It wouldn’t be surprising for Rivera to have interest in his former starting quarterback.

The issue for Washington is they already have 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, and they have Alex Smith still on the roster taking up $21.4 million in cap space. If the price is right, they might consider adding Newton too.


