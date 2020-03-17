Redskins, Panthers have talked Cam Newton trade

Cam Newton has been supplanted in Carolina and now needs a new team. The Washington Redskins seem like a natural fit for him, and it sounds like the two sides have talked about a trade.

Josina Anderson reported on ESPN Tuesday that the two teams have talked a Newton trade, but it appears Washington is not being aggressive yet.

Regarding Washington as a potential destination for Cam Newton, I'm told the team discussed it, talks did not rise to the level of definitive interest at this time, more of a "wait & see mode" right now observing Newton's market. #Skins also like their young guys too, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2020

Washington is where Newton’s former head coach Ron Rivera went. The Panthers have brought in Thomas Davis, a former Rivera player in Carolina. It wouldn’t be surprising for Rivera to have interest in his former starting quarterback.

The issue for Washington is they already have 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, and they have Alex Smith still on the roster taking up $21.4 million in cap space. If the price is right, they might consider adding Newton too.