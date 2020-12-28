Referees badly miss call on Aaron Jones long run against Titans

The referees in Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers-Tennessee Titans badly missed a call on a long Aaron Jones run in the third quarter.

The Packers were leading 19-14 in the third quarter and had a 1st-and-10 at their 34. They handed the ball off to Jones, who rushed 59 yards to the Tennessee 7.

Tennessee misses a challenge on this Aaron Jones run – and it's a big one. Rodgers hits Adams for the third time tonight as the #Packers get a quick answer to go back up 26-14 early in the third. pic.twitter.com/qUryU1bNfE — Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) December 28, 2020

Replays (and the naked eye) showed that Jones stepped out of bounds well before getting to the red zone.

Vrabel should have challenged but you won’t find a ref with a better view and a more perfect angle to see him step out of bounds yet ignore it pic.twitter.com/owtSrUwEcp — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 28, 2020

The Titans didn’t realize Jones was out of bounds and did not challenge the call. And side judge Clay Reynard somehow missed that Jones was out of bounds despite looking directly at the running back. Maybe the snow on the field made it tough for him to see.

This wasn’t the only officiating controversy from the game.