 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 27, 2020

Referees badly miss call on Aaron Jones long run against Titans

December 27, 2020
by Larry Brown

Aaron Jones sideline out of bounds

The referees in Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers-Tennessee Titans badly missed a call on a long Aaron Jones run in the third quarter.

The Packers were leading 19-14 in the third quarter and had a 1st-and-10 at their 34. They handed the ball off to Jones, who rushed 59 yards to the Tennessee 7.

Replays (and the naked eye) showed that Jones stepped out of bounds well before getting to the red zone.

The Titans didn’t realize Jones was out of bounds and did not challenge the call. And side judge Clay Reynard somehow missed that Jones was out of bounds despite looking directly at the running back. Maybe the snow on the field made it tough for him to see.

This wasn’t the only officiating controversy from the game.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus