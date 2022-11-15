 Skip to main content
Referees badly miss blatant facemask penalty on Dallas Goedert fumble

November 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jamin Davis grabs Dallas Goederts facemask

The referees in Monday night’s game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles badly missed a facemask infraction in the fourth quarter that cost Philly.

Philly was down 23-21 and had intercepted a Taylor Heinicke pass in the fourth quarter. The Eagles began their possession at their 7 and picked up a couple of first downs. They had the ball at their 31 when the play in question occurred.

Jalen Hurts threw a short pass to Dallas Goedert, who was tackled after a 2-yard gain and stripped of the football.

The issue is Jamin Davis grabbed Goedert’s facemask prior to the fumble. The officials missed the facemask infraction and didn’t throw a falg. Unfortunately for the Eagles, a facemask infraction is not reviewable, so the ball went to the Commanders on a recovered fumble.

Washington was already in field goal range after recovering the fumble. They were able to kick a field goal to go up 26-21.

Though that was a costly missed call, it’s not as if that’s where Philly lost the game.

The Eagles lost a fumble after catching a big pass on the ensuing possession. Philly committed four turnovers in the game including the Goedert fumble. It’s awfully hard to win a game when you turn the ball over that much.

Article Tags

Dallas GoedertJamin DavisNFL referees
