Referees badly miss blatant facemask penalty on Dallas Goedert fumble

The referees in Monday night’s game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles badly missed a facemask infraction in the fourth quarter that cost Philly.

Philly was down 23-21 and had intercepted a Taylor Heinicke pass in the fourth quarter. The Eagles began their possession at their 7 and picked up a couple of first downs. They had the ball at their 31 when the play in question occurred.

Jalen Hurts threw a short pass to Dallas Goedert, who was tackled after a 2-yard gain and stripped of the football.

Refs missed possibly the most obvious facemask in a very long time. Costly for Philly

The issue is Jamin Davis grabbed Goedert’s facemask prior to the fumble. The officials missed the facemask infraction and didn’t throw a falg. Unfortunately for the Eagles, a facemask infraction is not reviewable, so the ball went to the Commanders on a recovered fumble.

Washington was already in field goal range after recovering the fumble. They were able to kick a field goal to go up 26-21.

Though that was a costly missed call, it’s not as if that’s where Philly lost the game.

The Eagles lost a fumble after catching a big pass on the ensuing possession. Philly committed four turnovers in the game including the Goedert fumble. It’s awfully hard to win a game when you turn the ball over that much.