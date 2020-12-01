 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 30, 2020

Referees missed this Carson Wentz intentional grounding penalty so badly

November 30, 2020
by Larry Brown

Carson Wentz intentional grounding

The referees in Monday night’s Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks game missed what should have been an intentional grounding penalty on Carson Wentz so badly.

The Eagles had the ball down 14-0 at home with just over two minutes remaining in the first half. Wentz fumbled a snap and was running around to avoid being tackled for a huge loss. He waited until he scrambled out of the pocket before launching the ball out of bounds. His pass was ruled incomplete, but it should have been intentional grounding. Why? Because his pass did not make it back to the line of scrimmage.

Those watching the game noticed immediately that a penalty should have been called and couldn’t believe the refs missed it.

The blown call had serious consequences. Instead of moving the Eagles back towards midfield, they only lost a down. They ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive, but they missed the extra point to enter halftime down 14-6.

Of all NFL teams though, the Seahawks should probably be the last ones to complain about a bad call by the refs.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus