Referees missed this Carson Wentz intentional grounding penalty so badly

The referees in Monday night’s Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks game missed what should have been an intentional grounding penalty on Carson Wentz so badly.

The Eagles had the ball down 14-0 at home with just over two minutes remaining in the first half. Wentz fumbled a snap and was running around to avoid being tackled for a huge loss. He waited until he scrambled out of the pocket before launching the ball out of bounds. His pass was ruled incomplete, but it should have been intentional grounding. Why? Because his pass did not make it back to the line of scrimmage.

the refs said that this ball went past the LOS… LMAO #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/mbtUW5sEEJ — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) December 1, 2020

Those watching the game noticed immediately that a penalty should have been called and couldn’t believe the refs missed it.

How’d that ref.. Straddling the line of scrimmage… watch the Seahawks assistant coach catch that ball 3 yards to his left and not know it didn’t make it past the LOS @MikePereira?? — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 1, 2020

How possibly do you miss intentional grounding there? Incredulous. — Peter King (@peter_king) December 1, 2020

That's intentional grounding. Ball did not go beyond line of scrimmage. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 1, 2020

Not even close pic.twitter.com/bLBTWNiDCg — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) December 1, 2020

The blown call had serious consequences. Instead of moving the Eagles back towards midfield, they only lost a down. They ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive, but they missed the extra point to enter halftime down 14-6.

Of all NFL teams though, the Seahawks should probably be the last ones to complain about a bad call by the refs.