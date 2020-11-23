Referees make correct call on Philip Rivers incompletion vs. Packers

The referees in Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts-Green Bay Packers took some time but got a big call correct.

The Colts were leading 31-28 and had a 3rd-and-26 with 1:36 left. Philip Rivers was hit as he was throwing the ball, and the Packers recovered and returned the ball for a touchdown. The initial ruling on the field was a fumble by Rivers returned for a TD.

However, the referees reviewed the play and overturned the call to an incompletion. They ruled that Rivers’ arm was coming forward.

That was the correct call.

Green Bay ended up getting the ball back after a Colts punt and tied the game with a field goal to send it to overtime.

Green Bay lost a fumble in OT, which helped set up a Colts field goal to win it 34-31. Both teams are now 7-3.