Referees make correct call on Philip Rivers incompletion vs. Packers
The referees in Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts-Green Bay Packers took some time but got a big call correct.
The Colts were leading 31-28 and had a 3rd-and-26 with 1:36 left. Philip Rivers was hit as he was throwing the ball, and the Packers recovered and returned the ball for a touchdown. The initial ruling on the field was a fumble by Rivers returned for a TD.
However, the referees reviewed the play and overturned the call to an incompletion. They ruled that Rivers’ arm was coming forward.
That was close. #fumble #Colts #Packers #Rivers #GBvsIND pic.twitter.com/uEbL2zIbjV
— Scott Maier (@samaier) November 23, 2020
That was the correct call.
Green Bay ended up getting the ball back after a Colts punt and tied the game with a field goal to send it to overtime.
Green Bay lost a fumble in OT, which helped set up a Colts field goal to win it 34-31. Both teams are now 7-3.