Referees somehow miss pass interference on this Odell Beckham Jr. play

The referees in Thursday night’s Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game somehow missed a clear pass interference committed against Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland was up 14-10 in the second quarter and had a 2nd-and-4 at the Cincinnati 40. Baker Mayfield looked deep down the left sidelines for Beckham Jr., who had a step on William Jackson.

Jackson grabbed Beckham Jr. by the back of his jersey to slow him down. The plan worked, as Beckham was unable to make the catch.

Pass Interference or Nah? pic.twitter.com/YKSrfE32W4 — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) September 18, 2020

Despite the obvious pass interference committed by Jackson, no penalty flag was thrown. It was a badly missed call.

Even though the Browns got hosed, they converted a first down on the next play and later drove for a touchdown to go up 21-10. The missed call makes you wonder what the ref was watching.