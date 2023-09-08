 Skip to main content
Refs kept letting Chiefs RT Jawaan Taylor get away with violations

September 7, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Jawann Taylor stands up

The Kansas City Chiefs were the beneficiaries of some glaring non-calls during their season opener against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night. The favorable oversights weren’t enough to help the Chiefs win the contest, as they fell 21-20 to the Lions. The non-calls were enough to turn Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor into a viral talking point.

Taylor was seen getting away with false starts on several snaps. While he was eventually penalized for a false start later in the contest, he managed to elude the referees’ flags on several instances beforehand.

The Chiefs right tackle — who is supposed to be one of the team’s seven players positioned at the line of scrimmage before the snap — was lining up well behind the line of scrimmage without being penalized. That gap gave Taylor a clear advantage in trying to contain Lions edge rusher Aiden Hutchinson all game.

The Lions didn’t let those missed calls faze them. The visitors were still able to overcome all of those missed calls to upset the defending Super Bowl champions on their own home field.

Lions QB Jared Goff is now 2-0 against Patrick Mahomes for his career. The 27-year-old went 22/35 with 253 passing yards and 1 touchdown to help Detroit start the season 1-0.

