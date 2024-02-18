Report reveals how much power Aaron Rodgers has with Jets

Aaron Rodgers influenced several moves that the New York Jets made last offseason after he joined the team via trade, and it sounds like the star quarterback still has the same power — if not more — less than a year later.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with a source recently who described the Jets as being “married to” Rodgers. Fowler said everything the Jets do revolves around Rodgers and that the team will make as many or few moves as their 40-year-old quarterback wants in the coming weeks and months.

“Everything the Jets do, for better or worse, revolves around Aaron Rodgers, who could chart a path to the playoffs … or a full rebuild,” Fowler wrote. “Major roster decisions swirl around the quarterback.”

That meshes with what Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported a few weeks ago, which is that Rodgers is viewed around the NFL as having more power over New York’s roster than general manager Joe Douglas.

When the Jets were working to lure Rodgers away from Green Bay last year, the four-time MVP had his new team bring in players like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Neither made an impact this past season, though it is possible they would have had Rodgers not torn his Achilles in Week 1.

Rodgers made a surprising revelation a while back about how long he plans to play. The Jets are probably confident that he is not going to retire after the 2024 season, which is why they want to do everything possible to keep him happy.