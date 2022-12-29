Report: Bears eyeing surprise candidate for team president job

The Chicago Bears will be hiring a new team president this offseason, and have a surprising candidate in mind as they embark on their search.

The Bears have Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on their short list of candidates and interviewed him in person, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Warren is clearly interested in the role, though his candidacy has not been widely known even within the industry.

Warren has previous NFL experience as CEO of the Minnesota Vikings. With the Vikings, he oversaw the construction of a new stadium, a process that the Bears are planning to embark on in the next few years. That experience has made him a strong and viable candidate to replace the outgoing Ted Phillips, albeit an unusual one, as he is the sitting commissioner of a power conference.

Whether he stays or goes, Warren has clearly made a mark as Big Ten commissioner. He has made significant moves to expand the league, and landed a new TV deal with CBS as well.