Report sheds light on Carson Wentz’s work ethic issues with Eagles

Carson Wentz has quickly gone from one of the most promising young quarterbacks in football to a reclamation project, and it sounds like he did himself few favors with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

In his latest piece for NBC Sports on Monday, Peter King listed several takeaways from conversations he had with people who were familiar with Wentz’s situation in 2020. One of the takeaways is that the former second overall pick did not respond to coaching and “(tuned) out much of what he was being taught.” Wentz reportedly did not trust Doug Pederson and the Eagles’ coaching staff. The same was true of Wentz’s feelings toward the front office after they drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round last year.

King also noted that Wentz “saw ghosts” and rushed many of his throws because he lost trust in his offensive line.

This is not the first time we have heard that Wentz was upset about the Eagles drafting Hurts. You can understand why, as no young quarterback wants to feel the team is looking to potentially replace him. However, Wentz had an opportunity to respond to that by working even harder and trying to prove he is a franchise cornerstone. Instead, he went the opposite route.

If you remember, there was an unflattering report a while back about Wentz being a poor leader who was not well-liked by his teammates. Multiple players shot it down, but there has been a very clear narrative surrounding Wentz over the past few seasons.

Wentz wanted to go to the Indianapolis Colts because of his relationship with head coach Frank Reich. Time will tell if the two get along better than Wentz did with his former coaches.