Report: Jaguars have interest in ex-coach of division rival

Another name has surfaced in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach search, and it will be a familiar one to fans of the AFC South.

Former Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien is of interest to the Jaguars as they search for a replacement for Urban Meyer, according to Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union. It is not clear how firm that interest is, however.

It appears #Jaguars do have interest in Bill O'Brien, but what isn't clear is how viable a candidate he is compared to Doug Pederson or Jim Caldwell. Part of any wide-ranging interview process is also a fact-finding mission as it is targeting someone as a legit candidate. — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) January 6, 2022

O’Brien is currently offensive coordinator at Alabama, where he has somewhat rehabilitated his image. The ending of his tenure with the Texans was disastrous, in part because of some very controversial personnel moves and the loss of locker room authority. He did make the playoffs with Houston four times in six full seasons, which would be a step forward for the Jaguars.

Still, O’Brien’s reputation is such that he would not excite many as a candidate. It would be worrisome if he is the best Jacksonville can attract, but there might be a reason for that if it’s the case.

Photo: Alabama Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien during warm ups before the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati