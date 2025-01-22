Report: Jets make ‘substantial offer’ to top head coaching target

The New York Jets have reportedly made an offer to their No. 1 head coaching candidate.

The Jets are said to be fully committed to landing Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their next head coach. Reports indicated that the two sides had met in person at the team’s facility Tuesday and that the team had hoped to strike a deal before Glenn left.

Glenn exited the Jets’ facility without agreeing to any deal, per reports. But according to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, the Jets made Glenn “a substantial offer,” and the head coach job “is his if he wants it.”

The Jets are not the only team interested in Glenn. The New Orleans Saints are also scheduled to meet with the 52-year-old coach later this week.

Regardless of where he ends up, Glenn is already figuring out his potential staff. Per Schultz, Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell is Glenn’s offensive coordinator of choice.

The Jets picked Glenn in the first round of the 1994 draft. The former defensive back played eight seasons with the team before going on to have a 15-year run in the NFL. He spent his last playing season with the Saints and became their defensive backs coach eight years later.