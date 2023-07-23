 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 23, 2023

Report reveals Jimmy Garoppolo’s status for training camp

July 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Jimmy Garoppolo at a press conference

Mar 17, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to the media at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo underwent surgery on his left foot after he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, but it sounds like his recovery has gone as well as expected.

Garoppolo passed his latest physical and is expected to be on the field when training camp begins Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran quarterback will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list.

Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury with the San Francisco 49ers last December, but the issue was not viewed as a big concern when he entered free agency. He then signed with the Raiders, and his official introduction with the team was strangely delayed. Both Garoppolo and the Raiders insisted there were no issues, yet there is a clause in Garoppolo’s contract that protects the team in the event that the foot becomes one.

Though this is the second consecutive offseason where Garoppolo underwent surgery, it is a good sign that he has been cleared for training camp.

Article Tags

Jimmy GaroppoloLas Vegas Raiders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus