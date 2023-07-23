Report reveals Jimmy Garoppolo’s status for training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo underwent surgery on his left foot after he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, but it sounds like his recovery has gone as well as expected.

Garoppolo passed his latest physical and is expected to be on the field when training camp begins Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran quarterback will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list.

Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury with the San Francisco 49ers last December, but the issue was not viewed as a big concern when he entered free agency. He then signed with the Raiders, and his official introduction with the team was strangely delayed. Both Garoppolo and the Raiders insisted there were no issues, yet there is a clause in Garoppolo’s contract that protects the team in the event that the foot becomes one.

Though this is the second consecutive offseason where Garoppolo underwent surgery, it is a good sign that he has been cleared for training camp.