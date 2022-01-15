Report: Mike McCarthy could be on hot seat with early playoff loss

The Dallas Cowboys won 12 games in 2021 and an NFC East title, but a new report suggests that may not be enough to keep coach Mike McCarthy employed.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could consider a coaching change if the team falls early in the playoffs, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Sources told La Canfora that Jones would likely at least consider a change if Dallas falls in the Wild Card round.

If the Cowboys do make a change, it is reportedly likely that they would promote from within. The Jones family is known to be enamored with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and would hate to see the Cowboys lose Moore to another team.

Any change would certainly look harsh for McCarthy, especially after the team jumped to 12-5 after going 6-10 in his first year. While a change seems like an unlikely outcome, there is precedent. Jones went out of his way to keep Jason Garrett before promoting him to head coach in 2010. McCarthy could be a casualty if the owner opts to take a similar route with Moore.

Photo: Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports