Report: NFL teams checking to see if Texans will trade 1 receiver

The Houston Texans have quite the treasure chest of wide receivers. A handful of NFL teams are hoping the Texans spread some of that wealth.

This offseason, the Texans added former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a wideout room that already included standouts Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

One intriguing name that got pushed down the depth chart was John Metchie III. According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, “multiple teams” have inquired with the Texans about a potential deal for Metchie. However, it remains unclear whether or not Houston is interested in parting ways with the former second-round pick.

The Texans drafted Metchie back in 2022. The Alabama alum missed his entire first NFL season after suffering a torn ACL in his final collegiate game. Last season, Metchie was able to play in 16 games but recorded just 16 catches for 158 yards.

Metchie was overshadowed by breakout seasons from both Collins and Dell.

Collins led the team in touchdowns (8), receptions (80), and receiving yards (1,297). Dell was also well on pace for the 1,000-yard mark had he not suffered a broken leg in the Texans’ Week 13 contest against the Denver Broncos.

Diggs also wasn’t Houston’s only wideout acquisition in the offseason. The Texans also traded for a veteran wide receiver with some championship pedigree.

Given the trades and Dell’s clean bill of health heading into next season, Metchie appears destined for limited role in Houston.

Another team could very well swoop in and give Metchie a more prominent role in their offense.