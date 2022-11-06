Report: Odell Beckham attracting major interest from 1 NFC contender

A new team may be emerging as one of the favorites to land wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the stretch run of the season.

The Dallas Cowboys are “expected to be in the mix” for Beckham in free agency, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Dallas wants to add another receiver that can stretch the field, and clearly views Beckham as a possible fit for that role.

The Cowboys have not had any talks with Beckham’s agent, but have been checking in on his recovery from an ACL tear. The wide receiver is said to be seeking a multi-year contract and is likely to sign in early December.

Beckham has been linked to a lot of teams, but the Cowboys are being named as a serious contender for the first time. That may be because Beckham does want to sign with a playoff team, and the picture has somewhat shifted in which teams will be playing beyond the regular season and which might not be.

There are certainly other teams that think they may have the inside track on adding Beckham. However, the wide receiver certainly fits the bill for the Cowboys as the type of splashy, impact player Jerry Jones loves to add.